Bokf Na Has $10.46 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.16. The company had a trading volume of 628,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.