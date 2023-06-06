Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Public Storage by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,254,000 after purchasing an additional 225,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.80. 207,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,326. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.20. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

