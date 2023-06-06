Bokf Na Sells 10,018 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,479,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,537,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

