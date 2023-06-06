Bokf Na Sells 35,575 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,575 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 438,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 49,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 904,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.