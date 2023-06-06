Bokf Na Sells 4,003 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 659,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,650. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

