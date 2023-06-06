British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 10,000 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($32.00) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($319,990.05).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,868 ($35.65) per share, for a total transaction of £143.40 ($178.27).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($34.96) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($174.79).

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,610 ($32.45). 1,394,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,791.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,047.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 880.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,543 ($31.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($50.97) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

