Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $802.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.27 and its 200 day moving average is $608.19. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $334.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

