Brokerages Set abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Price Target at GBX 180

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.24).

ABDN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered abrdn to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 185 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get abrdn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn

In other abrdn news, insider Mike O’Brien bought 47,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($124,543.51). Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Stock Up 2.5 %

abrdn Company Profile

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.97. The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($2.95).

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.