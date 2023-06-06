Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $19.60

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
