Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $19.60

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

