Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $53.73

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 89,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

