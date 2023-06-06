Brooklyn FI LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. 4,538,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.