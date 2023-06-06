Brooklyn FI LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,651,000 after acquiring an additional 300,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,994.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 126,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VSS traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $116.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.