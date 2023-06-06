Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 18,225 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. 118,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

