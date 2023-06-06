Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 110,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,134. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

