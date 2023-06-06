Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

BRO stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.