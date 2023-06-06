BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to C$124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.88.

DOOO opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

