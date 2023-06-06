C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $70,174,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

