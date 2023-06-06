Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Caleres also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.92 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caleres by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 185,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.