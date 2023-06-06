Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.97. 1,413,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,337,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
