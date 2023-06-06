Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.97. 1,413,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,337,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

