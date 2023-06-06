Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CF traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$917.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

