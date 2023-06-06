Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.96

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.96 and last traded at C$50.86, with a volume of 179072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.93.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

