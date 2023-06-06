Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.92 ($31.10) and last traded at €28.64 ($30.80). 43,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.56 ($30.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Cancom in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Cancom in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.