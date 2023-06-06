CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $457,829.33 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,766.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00339654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00551521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00066132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00425101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.