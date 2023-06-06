Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $85.42 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. John Wiley & Sons comprises approximately 2.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 3.84% of John Wiley & Sons worth $85,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 160,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,609. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

