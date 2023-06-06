Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Increases Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,016 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 2.63% of ModivCare worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Down 2.5 %

ModivCare stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 43,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Stephens reduced their target price on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,813,653. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 219,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,178. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.