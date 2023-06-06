Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Increases Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 151,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

