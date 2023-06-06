Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.77% of Helen of Troy worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $180.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

