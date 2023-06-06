Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Arthur Loran Adams Sells 1,256 Shares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $18,852.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $94,547.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arthur Loran Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of Carter Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,610.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Arthur Loran Adams bought 22 shares of Carter Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $300.74.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 8,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,827. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $371.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

