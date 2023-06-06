Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Purchases $69,024.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 26.2 %

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,215. The company has a market cap of $392.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

