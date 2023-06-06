Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.24. 2,016,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,719. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

