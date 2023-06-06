Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading 2% Higher

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 20,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 16,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Ceapro Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries using proprietary technology, natural, renewable resources, and developing innovative products, technologies, and delivery systems. It operates under the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry segments.

