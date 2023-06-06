Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Celsius Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $143.94 on Friday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

