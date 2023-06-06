CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.