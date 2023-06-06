Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

