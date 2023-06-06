CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 242.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,577 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.35% of Cameco worth $34,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 197.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,197. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

