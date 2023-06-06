CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 35,903 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 14,621,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,601,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

