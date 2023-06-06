CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,892 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. 1,278,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,476. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

