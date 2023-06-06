CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,771 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735,145. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

