CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 418,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,035. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
