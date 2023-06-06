CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 418,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,035. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

