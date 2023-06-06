CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,694 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.95. 81,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

