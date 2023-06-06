CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 35,852 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,852 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 857,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,011. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

