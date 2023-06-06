Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $47.50

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $42.92. Ciena shares last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 1,185,827 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
