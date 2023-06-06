Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Up 3.5%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.26. 6,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 144,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,179,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

