Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Up 3.5%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.26. 6,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 144,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cimpress Stock Up 8.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
