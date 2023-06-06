Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.25. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 227,772 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

