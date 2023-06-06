Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.25. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 227,772 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

