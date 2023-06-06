CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 143,854 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $47.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

Further Reading

