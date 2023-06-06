Clariant AG (CLZNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Clariant Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Clariant has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.04.
Clariant Company Profile
