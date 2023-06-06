Clariant AG (CLZNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Clariant Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Clariant has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.04.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.