Clarity Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,232 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $195.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

