Clarity Financial LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,249,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,367,000 after buying an additional 555,944 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,401 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

