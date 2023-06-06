Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,656,927.04 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.91. 5,796,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,496. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.