Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $47.10. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 19,489,336 shares.

Specifically, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,245 shares of company stock worth $14,147,622 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

